EAA Membership
Your EAA membership makes aviation enjoyment and participation easier and more rewarding. At the heart of it all is what we refer to as The Spirit of Aviation and that spirit is present in everything we do.
Member Benefits
Connect with fellow aviators, get resources designed to help you and your projects, save with affinity benefits and discounts, and protect your right to fly.
Join EAA
Become a part of the most passionate community of pilots and aviation enthusiasts!
Renew Your Membership
Renew your EAA membership and continue to be a part of aviation’s most passionate family. ***Must be Signed In to Renew
Membership Types
Read about the variety of memberships EAA offers.
Member Benefits
EAA has the resources for you to make flying more accessible and affordable.
My EAA Membership
Access your account to view your membership status, update your contact information and more
Communities
Join these EAA affiliates for even more aviation exploration! These special-interest groups are open to EAA members who want to take a deeper dive into a specific area of aviation interest.
Aviation Interests
Passion, participation, and enthusiasm make EAA the most vibrant aviation organization in the world. No matter what aviation area you relate to, you’ll find it here.
New to Aviation
Whatever your interests, whatever your goals, we’ll steer you in the right direction and show you that your dream of flight is a lot closer than you think.
Pilot Resources
Our mission isn’t just to help you start flying, it’s to help you keep flying. We have a variety of resources available to help you do just that.
Homebuilders
Homebuilt aircraft have existed as long as powered flight. Homebuilders use their own abilities and craftsmanship to construct safe and efficient aircraft.
Ultralights
From powered-parachutes and trikes to amphibians and rotorcraft, ultralights are fun, exciting, and in many cases, affordable.
Light-Sport Aircraft
Light-sport aircraft and the corresponding sport pilot certificate make flying easier, more affordable, and more accessible - not to mention fun!
Warbirds
"Keep 'em Flying": That’s the motto - and the mission - of EAA Warbirds of America, the EAA division that provides programs and services to those interested in former military aircraft.
Vintage Aircraft
EAA's Vintage Aircraft Association brings people together who share a love for the aircraft of yesterday. The association works working tirelessly to keep aviation history alive.
Aerobatics
Bored with “straight-and-level”? If so, check out the International Aerobatic Club, the EAA division dedicated to promoting and enhancing the safety and enjoyment of aerobatics.
IMC Club
The IMC Club purpose is to promote instrument flying, proficiency and safety.
VMC Club
Non-instrument rated pilots who want to improve their proficiency now have an excellent new resource through EAA’s VMC Club.
Advocacy & Safety
EAA fights to protect the freedom to fly by providing clear solutions and practical alternatives backed by hard work and dedication.
Top Issues
See what issues EAA is heavily involved in and standing up for EAA members.
Government Advocacy
EAA fights to protect the freedom to fly by providing clear solutions and practical alternatives backed by hard work and dedication.
Safety Programs
Read this information and resources to make your next flight as safe and successful as possible.
Type Club Coalition
Type clubs help to keep airplanes flying and their pilots safe and socially active.
Founder's Innovation Prize
Help us keep the spirit of innovation alive in the EAA community and leverage its creativity toward solving specific challenges facing the general aviation community.
EAA Chapters
EAA’s local chapters are about people, bringing together individuals interested in learning more about aviation as well as sharing their own knowledge.
Find a Chapter
Experience the thrill of aviation on a local level by discovering an EAA chapter near you.
Start a Chapter
No EAA chapter located near you? No problem. You can start your own EAA chapter ... and it’s easier than you may think.
Resources
Chapter leaders can get all the tools they need to manage and grow a successful chapter.
Chapter Events
Search through EAA's calendar to find chapter events throughout the country.
Chapter Leadership Training
EAA offers two opportunities to help you increase your knowledge about EAA and become a better chapter leader.
Awards
Honoring those individuals going above and beyond for their chapters.
Young Eagles Volunteers
Get the resources you need to run a successful Young Eagles program in your chapter.
Eagle Flights Volunteers
Introduce adults to the world of aviation through Eagle Flights.
Chapters At AirVenture
See all the chapter-related activity in store for you at Oshkosh!
Calendar of Events
Whether its in Oshkosh at the annual EAA AirVenture fly-in or at a local EAA chapter, there's an event for you to enjoy all things aviation!
Calendar of Events
Search through our database to find upcoming EAA chapter, workshop, or other aviation events in your area.
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
Action, education, entertainment, and everything in between makes EAA AirVenture Oshkosh your perfect summer destination!
Events at EAA
The EAA AirVenture Museum and grounds is host to many different types of events every year.
Facility Rental
EAA offers world-class facilities and grounds encompassing more than 1,600 acres.
My Itinerary
This is your place to keep track of all the aviation events in our calendar that interest you. You must log in to use this feature.
EAA on the Road
EAA’s Spirit of Aviation mobile experience trailer is bringing EAA’s mission and passion to aviation and non-aviation events throughout the country.
Education & Resources
Whether you need advice or want to connect with others like you, EAA’s resources keep you connected and informed.
Publications
EAA’s print and digital magazines are tailored for its diverse membership.
SOLIDWORKS Resource Center
Download the software and access SOLIDWORKS resources.
SportAir Worskhops
These weekend workshops will launch you on the most rewarding adventure of your life - building or restoring your own airplane!
Youth Education
Inspiring young people to experience the freedom of flight is one of EAA’s greatest obligations.
Scholarships
EAA’s scholarship program encourages, recognizes and supports excellence among those studying the technologies and the skills of aviation.
Webinars
Enjoy informative and interactive live presentations covering a variety of topics.
Discussion Forums
If you’ve a story to tell or questions to ask, EAA’s Forums are your home for hangar talk.
Desktop Wallpaper
Each month, download desktop wallpaper featuring unique aircraft and vivid imagery.
Flight Experiences
Looking to get in the air? EAA has many opportunities for you to feel the freedom of flight by taking part in a flight experience.
B-17 Tour
Honor veterans’ service and sacrifice with a flight on EAA's Aluminum Overcast, one of the few remaining B-17s and an airplane that played a pivotal role in World War II.
Ford Tri-Motor Tour
Fly back in time aboard EAA's Ford Tri-Motor, giving passengers an opportunity to travel back to the early days of luxurious commercial flight.
Airplane Rides at Pioneer Airport
Take off from a grass runway adjacent to EAA’s museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
EAA Eagle FlightsTM
Interested in becoming a pilot? Fly with an EAA volunteer pilot and take your first step to becoming a pilot.
Young Eagles®
Youths age 8-17 start their aviation journey with free introductory flights offered by EAA’s volunteer pilots.
News
EAA is your resource for the latest news, videos, photos and features in the world of recreational aviation.
Latest News & News Archives
Read about the latest EAA news, features, and program updates, plus information on products and innovations in the aviation world.
Media Room
All the official news surrounding EAA and its programs. Accredited media can get images, logos, and other information about everything EAA and sport aviation.
Videos
Enjoy an assortment of videos, including aircraft building hints, instruction, highlights, interviews, and personal profiles.
YouTube
See the best of our jaw-dropping videos from AirVenture, our programs, and much more.
E-mail Newsletters
Dig deeper into your aviation interest areas by subscribing to any - or all - of EAA's electronic newsletters.
Founder’s Innovation Prize
This is your chance to win a cash prize by presenting an innovative solution to problems facing the general aviation community today.
EAA Radio
Interviews, live events, and Theater in the Woods from “The Voice of AirVenture.”
About EAA
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is a growing and diverse organization of members with a wide range of aviation interests and backgrounds.
Who We Are
EAA members represent every aspect of aviation and often have multiple interests. We fly them. We fix them. We even build them.
History
EAA was founded in 1953 by Paul H. Poberezny and continues today as an international organization representing recreational aviation.
Giving Opportunities
Your generous gift through various opportunities illustrates your commitment to fostering aviation’s future for generations to come.
Careers at EAA
Boasting a membership of more than 200,000 aviation enthusiasts, EAA is a people-driven association that invests in its employees.
Aircraft Sweepstakes
Help EAA create the next generation of aviators and win a Van's RV-12!
Media Room
All the official news surrounding EAA and its programs. Accredited media can get images, logos, and other information about everything EAA and sport aviation.
Advertise
With EAA
Advertising with EAA offers you an opportunity to speak directly to our membership.
Sponsor & Exhibit With EAA
Get in front of more than 500,000 passionate aviation enthusiasts and become an EAA partner as a sponsor or exhibitor.
Volunteers from all over the world have helped make EAA a recognized leader in the aviation community.
Community Outreach
EAA strives to be a strong community partner by supporting charitable and cultural efforts within the greater Fox Valley area.
Contact Us
EAA's membership service representatives and expert staff are available to assist you on a variety of topics surrounding your membership and aviation participation.