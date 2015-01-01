EAA Membership

Your EAA membership makes aviation enjoyment and participation easier and more rewarding. At the heart of it all is what we refer to as The Spirit of Aviation and that spirit is present in everything we do.

Member Benefits

Connect with fellow aviators, get resources designed to help you and your projects, save with affinity benefits and discounts, and protect your right to fly. Ford Partner Recognition EAA's Ford X-Plan Partner Recognition Program is a special savings opportunity developed exclusively for EAA members. It offers you the ability to purchase or lease eligible vehicles at EAA member pricing. Read More

Join EAA

Become a part of the most passionate community of pilots and aviation enthusiasts! EAA Sport Aviation One of EAA’s most popular member benefits is EAA Sport Aviation, the award-winning monthly magazine that covers the full spectrum of association activity. Read More

Renew Your Membership

Renew your EAA membership and continue to be a part of aviation’s most passionate family. ***Must be Signed In to Renew EAA Flight Advisors EAA's Flight Advisors program is designed to increase sport aviation safety by developing a corps of volunteers who have demonstrated expertise in specific areas of flying and making them available to EAA members who may be preparing to fly an unfamiliar aircraft. Read More

Membership Types

Read about the variety of memberships EAA offers. Individual Membership Your Individual membership makes you a part of the passionate EAA Family and gives access to EAA-Exclusive benefits. Membership also gives you thousands of opportunities to go flying at local aviation events, participate at your local EAA chapter, and give youngsters their very first flight. Read More

My EAA Membership

Access your account to view your membership status, update your contact information and more ASTC Passport Program EAA members can enjoy more than 300 museum and science centers worldwide free of charge, thanks to a partnership with the Association of Science-Technology Centers and its ASTC Travel Passport Program. Read More

Communities

Join these EAA affiliates for even more aviation exploration! These special-interest groups are open to EAA members who want to take a deeper dive into a specific area of aviation interest. Warbirds of America "Keep 'em Flying": That’s the motto - and the mission - of EAA Warbirds of America, the EAA division that provides programs and services to those interested specifically in former military aircraft. Read More

Aviation Interests

Passion, participation, and enthusiasm make EAA the most vibrant aviation organization in the world. No matter what aviation area you relate to, you’ll find it here.

New to Aviation

Whatever your interests, whatever your goals, we’ll steer you in the right direction and show you that your dream of flight is a lot closer than you think. Take a Free EAA Eagle Flight® Take to the skies with a free introductory flight and discover the next steps toward becoming a pilot. Read More

Pilot Resources

Our mission isn’t just to help you start flying, it’s to help you keep flying. We have a variety of resources available to help you do just that. Find a Flight Advisor EAA Flight Advisors can help you find the right path to get you flying efficiently and, most importantly, safely. Read More

Homebuilders

Homebuilt aircraft have existed as long as powered flight. Homebuilders use their own abilities and craftsmanship to construct safe and efficient aircraft. Next Steps After Plane is Build You've finally achieved your dream of building your own airplane. Here are some resources that will help you fly safely or sell your airplane. Read More

Ultralights

From powered-parachutes and trikes to amphibians and rotorcraft, ultralights are fun, exciting, and in many cases, affordable. Getting Started Register as an ultralight student or pilot and discover the types of ultralights you can have fun in! Read More

Light-Sport Aircraft

Light-sport aircraft and the corresponding sport pilot certificate make flying easier, more affordable, and more accessible - not to mention fun! Become a Sport Pilot Affordable, achievable, and fun! Experience the freedom of flight as a sport pilot. Read More

Warbirds

"Keep 'em Flying": That’s the motto - and the mission - of EAA Warbirds of America, the EAA division that provides programs and services to those interested in former military aircraft. Join Warbirds Warbirds of America membership connects you with other enthusiasts, restorers, and pilots. Read More

Vintage Aircraft

EAA's Vintage Aircraft Association brings people together who share a love for the aircraft of yesterday. The association works working tirelessly to keep aviation history alive. Join VAA VAA membership connects you with other enthusiasts, restorers, and pilots. Read More

Aerobatics

Bored with “straight-and-level”? If so, check out the International Aerobatic Club, the EAA division dedicated to promoting and enhancing the safety and enjoyment of aerobatics. Join IAC IAC membership connects you with other enthusiasts, builders, pilots, and competitors. Read More

IMC Club

The IMC Club purpose is to promote instrument flying, proficiency and safety.

VMC Club

Non-instrument rated pilots who want to improve their proficiency now have an excellent new resource through EAA’s VMC Club.

Advocacy & Safety

EAA fights to protect the freedom to fly by providing clear solutions and practical alternatives backed by hard work and dedication.

Top Issues

See what issues EAA is heavily involved in and standing up for EAA members.

Government Advocacy

EAA fights to protect the freedom to fly by providing clear solutions and practical alternatives backed by hard work and dedication.

Safety Programs

Read this information and resources to make your next flight as safe and successful as possible.

Type Club Coalition

Type clubs help to keep airplanes flying and their pilots safe and socially active.

Founder's Innovation Prize

Help us keep the spirit of innovation alive in the EAA community and leverage its creativity toward solving specific challenges facing the general aviation community.

EAA Chapters

EAA’s local chapters are about people, bringing together individuals interested in learning more about aviation as well as sharing their own knowledge.

Find a Chapter

Experience the thrill of aviation on a local level by discovering an EAA chapter near you. Connect With Aviators Your local EAA chapter allows you to share your interest with thousands of other members in a variety of different events and activities, including fly-ins, picnics, workshops, Young Eagles rallies, and more. Read More

Start a Chapter

No EAA chapter located near you? No problem. You can start your own EAA chapter ... and it’s easier than you may think. Start a Chapter All you need to start is enthusiasm, an interest in aviation, and the desire to share this interest with other people in your community. Read More

Resources

Chapter leaders can get all the tools they need to manage and grow a successful chapter. Chapter Insurance Program EAA’s Chapter General Liability Insurance Program protects chapters, their members, officers, directors, and volunteers from alleged negligence. Participation in this insurance program is mandatory for all chapters located in the United States and Canada. A policy limit of $1 million to $3 million is available. Read More

Chapter Events

Search through EAA's calendar to find chapter events throughout the country.

Chapter Leadership Training

EAA offers two opportunities to help you increase your knowledge about EAA and become a better chapter leader. Leadership Academy Interactive workshop weekends in Oshkosh focused on topics important to chapter leaders. Read More

Awards

Honoring those individuals going above and beyond for their chapters.

Young Eagles Volunteers

Get the resources you need to run a successful Young Eagles program in your chapter. 10 for 2014 Recognition Each pilot who flies 10 or more Young Eagles during a calendar year will receive a custom “10 for 2014” lapel pin and will earn Young Eagles credits that can be used to help offset the cost of sending a young person to an EAA Air Academy session in Oshkosh or assist their local Young Eagles and youth outreach programs. Read More

Eagle Flights Volunteers

Introduce adults to the world of aviation through Eagle Flights.

Chapters At AirVenture

See all the chapter-related activity in store for you at Oshkosh!

Calendar of Events

Whether its in Oshkosh at the annual EAA AirVenture fly-in or at a local EAA chapter, there's an event for you to enjoy all things aviation!

Calendar of Events

Search through our database to find upcoming EAA chapter, workshop, or other aviation events in your area. Calendar of Events With more than 1,000 listings, EAA’s calendar of events is the most comprehensive listing of aviation activities found anywhere online. Read More

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

Action, education, entertainment, and everything in between makes EAA AirVenture Oshkosh your perfect summer destination! AirVenture Schedule of Events Fill up your itinerary and sort through thousands of forums, workshops, special events, and much more for AirVenture 2015. Read More

Events at EAA

The EAA AirVenture Museum and grounds is host to many different types of events every year. Multiple Venues With more than 1,600 acres and 26 venues to choose from, we are sure to show you a space that will make your vision come to life. Our unique atmosphere is sure to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for your guests. Read More

Facility Rental

EAA offers world-class facilities and grounds encompassing more than 1,600 acres. Multiple Venues With more than 1,600 acres and 26 venues to choose from, we are sure to show you a space that will make your vision come to life. Our unique atmosphere is sure to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for your guests. Read More

My Itinerary

This is your place to keep track of all the aviation events in our calendar that interest you. You must log in to use this feature.

EAA on the Road

EAA’s Spirit of Aviation mobile experience trailer is bringing EAA’s mission and passion to aviation and non-aviation events throughout the country. Spirit of Aviation Mobile Experience We promote a culture of education, safety, and camaraderie and provide you with opportunities to enjoy aviation, no matter what your level of interest. Read More

Education & Resources

Whether you need advice or want to connect with others like you, EAA’s resources keep you connected and informed.

Publications

EAA’s print and digital magazines are tailored for its diverse membership. EAA Sport Aviation One of EAA’s most popular member benefits, the award-winning monthly magazine covers the full spectrum of association activity. Read More

SOLIDWORKS Resource Center

Download the software and access SOLIDWORKS resources.

SportAir Worskhops

These weekend workshops will launch you on the most rewarding adventure of your life - building or restoring your own airplane! Composite Construction The Composite Construction course is an intensive "hands-on" workshop discussing tools needed, safety aspects of composites, moldless construction to include "hot-wiring," bonding methods for composite kitplanes, etc. Read More

Youth Education

Inspiring young people to experience the freedom of flight is one of EAA’s greatest obligations. Scholarships EAA’s scholarship program encourages, recognizes and supports excellence among those studying the technologies and the skills of aviation. These annual scholarships help outstanding students who demonstrate financial need to accomplish their goals. Read More

Scholarships

EAA’s scholarship program encourages, recognizes and supports excellence among those studying the technologies and the skills of aviation.

Webinars

Enjoy informative and interactive live presentations covering a variety of topics.

Discussion Forums

If you’ve a story to tell or questions to ask, EAA’s Forums are your home for hangar talk.

Desktop Wallpaper

Each month, download desktop wallpaper featuring unique aircraft and vivid imagery. This Month's Wallpaper Your computer takes flight each month when you download desktop wallpaper featuring unique aircraft and vivid imagery. Download your favorite today! Read More

Flight Experiences

Looking to get in the air? EAA has many opportunities for you to feel the freedom of flight by taking part in a flight experience.

B-17 Tour

Honor veterans’ service and sacrifice with a flight on EAA's Aluminum Overcast, one of the few remaining B-17s and an airplane that played a pivotal role in World War II. B-17 Tour Stops Join us for an unforgettable experience aboard one of the few remaining airworthy B-17s in the world. You won’t want to miss Aluminum Overcast when it visits an airport near you! Read More

Ford Tri-Motor Tour

Fly back in time aboard EAA's Ford Tri-Motor, giving passengers an opportunity to travel back to the early days of luxurious commercial flight. Tri-Motor Tour Stops Climb aboard one of the first mass-produced airliners and step back in time to aviation’s golden age. A flight on EAA’s Ford Tri-Motor is a flight back to an era where air travel was considered a luxury. Read More

Airplane Rides at Pioneer Airport

Take off from a grass runway adjacent to EAA’s museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Visit Pioneer Airport From May through October, Pioneer Airport gives visitors a unique “living history” re-creation of what airports were like during the early days of air travel. It brings back a time when the magic of flying astounded and charmed the whole world. Read More

EAA Eagle FlightsTM

Interested in becoming a pilot? Fly with an EAA volunteer pilot and take your first step to becoming a pilot. Your Flight Experience The biggest question on your mind might be, “So what should I expect on my flight?” Get a glimpse at what you’ll experience when you take your EAA Eagle FlightTM. Read More

Young Eagles®

Youths age 8-17 start their aviation journey with free introductory flights offered by EAA’s volunteer pilots. Your Flight Experience The biggest question on your mind might be, “So what should I expect on my flight?” Get a glimpse at what you’ll experience when you take your Young Eagles® flight. Read More

News

EAA is your resource for the latest news, videos, photos and features in the world of recreational aviation.

Latest News & News Archives

Read about the latest EAA news, features, and program updates, plus information on products and innovations in the aviation world.

Media Room

All the official news surrounding EAA and its programs. Accredited media can get images, logos, and other information about everything EAA and sport aviation. News Releases Get all the official news surrounding EAA and its programs. Read More

Videos

Enjoy an assortment of videos, including aircraft building hints, instruction, highlights, interviews, and personal profiles.

YouTube

See the best of our jaw-dropping videos from AirVenture, our programs, and much more.

E-mail Newsletters

Dig deeper into your aviation interest areas by subscribing to any - or all - of EAA's electronic newsletters.

Founder’s Innovation Prize

This is your chance to win a cash prize by presenting an innovative solution to problems facing the general aviation community today.

EAA Radio

Interviews, live events, and Theater in the Woods from “The Voice of AirVenture.”

About EAA

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is a growing and diverse organization of members with a wide range of aviation interests and backgrounds.

Who We Are

EAA members represent every aspect of aviation and often have multiple interests. We fly them. We fix them. We even build them.

History

EAA was founded in 1953 by Paul H. Poberezny and continues today as an international organization representing recreational aviation. Paul Poberezny Paul Poberezny came from humble beginnings, yet he emerged as one of the 20th century's greatest aviation leaders, creating a worldwide aviation organization and the world's largest annual fly-in event, EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Read More

Giving Opportunities

Your generous gift through various opportunities illustrates your commitment to fostering aviation’s future for generations to come. Tribute Opportunities Special places like the museum’s Founders Wing and other campus tribute areas like the Brown Arch, Compass Hill, and Memorial Wall combine to give wings to countless aviation dreams and accomplishments. Leave your legacy or that of your loved ones for all who visit Oshkosh to see. Read More

Careers at EAA

Boasting a membership of more than 200,000 aviation enthusiasts, EAA is a people-driven association that invests in its employees.

Aircraft Sweepstakes

Help EAA create the next generation of aviators and win a Van's RV-12! Win a brand new Van's RV-12! This is your chance to win a beautiful, brand-new Van's RV-12. This striking aircraft, painted Tahoe Blue, will remind you just why you love to fly. Enter now to win! Read More

Advertise

With EAA

Advertising with EAA offers you an opportunity to speak directly to our membership. Advertise in Sport Aviation EAA Sport Aviation contains the broadest editorial content and coverage for recreational aviation today - introductions to new aircraft and innovations, the latest aviation products and services, hands-on and personal experience in the nuts and bolts of aircraft ownership, and so much more. Read More

Sponsor & Exhibit With EAA

Get in front of more than 500,000 passionate aviation enthusiasts and become an EAA partner as a sponsor or exhibitor. Why Exhibit? AirVenture enables our commercial partners to have an unmatched forum to present their products and services to the most passionate aviation consumers. Read More

Volunteers from all over the world have helped make EAA a recognized leader in the aviation community. Volunteer Join us and be a part of this tradition of excellence, while helping us continue to provide high quality programs and services to our members and visitors. Read More

Community Outreach

EAA strives to be a strong community partner by supporting charitable and cultural efforts within the greater Fox Valley area. Outreach Guidelines EAA's Community Outreach Guidelines to help coordinate and maximize offerings by providing a defined approach to responding to requests for support of community events; developing a fair and easy process to identify, evaluate, and support efforts of the non-profit community; and developing a process that allows for tracking and quantifying impact. Read More